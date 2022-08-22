Dall'Inghilterra - Il Chelsea è interessato a Rafael Leao

22.08.2022 21:21 di Redazione MilanNews Twitter:    vedi letture
Dall'Inghilterra - Il Chelsea è interessato a Rafael Leao
MilanNews.it
© foto di www.imagephotoagency.it

Stando a quanto riportato da Duncan Casteels, giornalista inglese del Times Sport, Il Chelsea sta lavorando per ingaggiare il portoghese Rafael Leao dal Milan.