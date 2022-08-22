Dall'Inghilterra - Il Chelsea è interessato a Rafael Leao
22.08.2022
Stando a quanto riportato da Duncan Casteels, giornalista inglese del Times Sport, Il Chelsea sta lavorando per ingaggiare il portoghese Rafael Leao dal Milan.
Chelsea working on deal to sign Portugal international Rafael Leao from AC Milan. https://t.co/pVR4oGpLKm pic.twitter.com/fXUrey1g76— Duncan Castles (@DuncanCastles) August 22, 2022