Manuel Veth: "Milan, Lipsia e Leeds su Aaronson del Salisburgo"

31.01.2022
Stando a quanto riportato da Manuel Veth, corrispondente per l'America per Transfermarkt, il Milan sta monitorando Brenden Aaronson del Salisburgo per l'estate: "Il Leeds non è l'unico club interessato ad Aaronson del Salisburgo per l'estate. Sia il Milan che il Lipsia stanno monitorando la situazione. In più il leeds al momento sta lottando per non retrocedere: un trasferimento ora in Premier non sarebbe l'ideale".