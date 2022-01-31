Manuel Veth: "Milan, Lipsia e Leeds su Aaronson del Salisburgo"

Stando a quanto riportato da Manuel Veth, corrispondente per l'America per Transfermarkt, il Milan sta monitorando Brenden Aaronson del Salisburgo per l'estate: "Il Leeds non è l'unico club interessato ad Aaronson del Salisburgo per l'estate. Sia il Milan che il Lipsia stanno monitorando la situazione. In più il leeds al momento sta lottando per non retrocedere: un trasferimento ora in Premier non sarebbe l'ideale".

Also to add. #LUFC not the only interested club in a potential summer move for Salzburg's Aaronson. Both #Milan and #RBLeipzig are monitoring the situation. Also Leeds United are fighting relegation from the Premier League so a move right now is not ideal. #USMNT https://t.co/aL0gfnEKVD — Manuel Veth (@ManuelVeth) January 31, 2022