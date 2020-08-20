Robinson al Fulham, arriva l'ufficialità del trasferimento
Antonee Robinson è un nuovo giocatore del Fulham. Il terzino, dopo il mancato superamento delle visite mediche a gennaio, era stato accostato al Milan anche questa estate. Il laterale statunitense lascia quindi il Wigan dopo la retrocessione in League One.
First of all, I cannot thank everyone involved with @laticsofficial for the 2 years i’ve spent there. Not only have I enjoyed every second on the pitch, but more importantly this team has gotten me through some very hard times in my career and helped me develop into who I am now. Couldn’t ask for a better set of teammates, staff or fans, and even though its a shame how last season ended I really hope the club ends up back where it belongs. Thank you!! 🤍
