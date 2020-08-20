Robinson al Fulham, arriva l'ufficialità del trasferimento

Robinson al Fulham, arriva l'ufficialità del trasferimento

Antonee Robinson è un nuovo giocatore del Fulham. Il terzino, dopo il mancato superamento delle visite mediche a gennaio, era stato accostato al Milan anche questa estate. Il laterale statunitense lascia quindi il Wigan dopo la retrocessione in League One.