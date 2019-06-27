Mondiale femminile, l'ex rossonero Beckham in visita al ritiro dell'Inghilterra

27.06.2019 21:11 di Fabio Anelli Twitter:    Vedi letture
© foto di Daniele Buffa/Image Sport
E' in corso il primo quarto di finale dei Mondiali Femminili di Francia, tra la Norvegia e l'Inghilterra. Le calciatrici britanniche hanno ricevuto una visita speciale prima dell'incontro. L'ex centrocampista rossonero David Beckham ha infatti incontrato le giocatrici in albergo.

 

 