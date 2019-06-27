Mondiale femminile, l'ex rossonero Beckham in visita al ritiro dell'Inghilterra
27.06.2019 21:11 di Fabio Anelli Twitter: @Fabioanelli_
E' in corso il primo quarto di finale dei Mondiali Femminili di Francia, tra la Norvegia e l'Inghilterra. Le calciatrici britanniche hanno ricevuto una visita speciale prima dell'incontro. L'ex centrocampista rossonero David Beckham ha infatti incontrato le giocatrici in albergo.
So lucky to get to see the girls before tonight’s big game... As a player I know exactly what it means to play in these competitions and to have the support from home which means so much..I just want to say how very proud we all are of every single player, they are doing amazingly well and the whole country is behind them !!! As you can see Harper was so excited to meet the team & is so excited for the game.... Come On England @lionesses @philipneville18
Un post condiviso da David Beckham (@davidbeckham) in data: 27 Giu 2019 alle ore 9:20 PDT