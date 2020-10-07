Celtic, l'attaccante Odsonne Edouard positivo al coronavirus

07.10.2020 14:01 di Enrico Ferrazzi
Attraverso Twitter, il Celtic, prossimo avversario del Milan in Europa League (22 ottobre), ha comunicato che Odsonne Edouard, attaccante francese, è risultato positivo al Covid-19 mentre era in ritiro con la Francia Under 21. Nessun altro giocatore del club scozzese è stato trovato positivo al coronavirus. 