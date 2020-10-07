Celtic, l'attaccante Odsonne Edouard positivo al coronavirus

Attraverso Twitter, il Celtic, prossimo avversario del Milan in Europa League (22 ottobre), ha comunicato che Odsonne Edouard, attaccante francese, è risultato positivo al Covid-19 mentre era in ritiro con la Francia Under 21. Nessun altro giocatore del club scozzese è stato trovato positivo al coronavirus.

We can confirm that Odsonne Edouard has tested positive for COVID-19 while on international duty with France U21.



As it stands, no other #CelticFC player has returned a positive test.



Our thorough testing programme will continue and we will continue to follow all protocols. pic.twitter.com/JLJroRa7wY