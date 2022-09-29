Sosta finita anche per il Chelsea: sabato in campo contro il Crystal Palace
Torna la Premier League nel weekend con la nona giornata. Si riparte subito forte col derby del Nord di Londra fra Arsenal e Tottenham. Esordio di fuoco per Roberto De Zerbi a Liverpool. Domenica il derby di Manchester. Di seguito il programma e la classifica:
Sabato 1° ottobre
Arsenal - Tottenham (ore 13.30)
Bournemouth - Brentford (16)
Crystal Palace - Chelsea (16)
Fulham - Newcastle (16)
Liverpool - Brighton (16)
Southampton - Everton (16)
West Ham - Wolverhampton (18.30)
Domenica 2 ottobre
Manchester City - Manchester United (15)
Leeds - Aston Villa (17.30)
Lunedì 3 ottobre
Leicester - Nottingham Forest (21)
Classifica
Arsenal 18*
Manchester City 17*
Tottenham 17*
Brighton 13**
Manchester United 12**
Fulham 11*
Chelsea 10**
Liverpool 9**
Brentford 9*
Newcastle 8*
Leeds 8**
Bournemouth 8*
Everton 7*
Southampton 7*
Aston Villa 7*
Crystal Palace 6**
Wolverhampton 6*
West Ham 4*
Nottingham Forest 4*
Leicester 1*
*una partita in meno
** due partite in meno
Marcatori
11 reti: Haaland (Manchester City)
6 reti: Kane (Tottenham) e Mitrovic (Fulham)
5 reti: Toney (Brentford)
4 reti: Gabriel Jesus (Arsenal), Rodrigo (Leeds), Mac Allister (Brighton), Zaha (Crystal Palace)
3 reti: Firmino e Diaz (Liverpool), Gross (Brighton), Rashford (Manchester United), Maddison (Leicester), Son (Tottenham), Sterling (Chelsea), Martinelli e Odegaard (Arsenal)