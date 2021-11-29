Beck (Ag. Kjaer): "Così orgoglioso di te, te lo meriti più di chiunque altro dopo il tuo fantastico 2021"

Intervenuto sul suo profilo Twitter Mikkel Beck, ex giocatore e attuale agente di Kjaer, si è congratulato con il difensore rossonero per l'aver raggiunto il 18° posto nella classifica del pallone d'oro. Queste le sue parole: "Congratulazioni al mio cliente storico e caro amico Simon Kjaer per essersi classificato al 18° posto nelle votazioni per il miglior giocatore del mondo Così orgoglioso di te, te lo meriti più di chiunque altro dopo il tuo fantastico 2021"

Congrats to my historic client and close friend @simonkjaer1989 for finishing 18th in the voting for the best player in the World So proud of you, you deserve it more than anyone else after your fantastic 2021 #BallonDor2021 #proudagent #captainmarvelous #thebest pic.twitter.com/9fau593Wb2