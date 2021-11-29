Beck (Ag. Kjaer): "Così orgoglioso di te, te lo meriti più di chiunque altro dopo il tuo fantastico 2021"

29.11.2021 19:00 di Pietro Andrigo Twitter:    vedi letture
Beck (Ag. Kjaer): "Così orgoglioso di te, te lo meriti più di chiunque altro dopo il tuo fantastico 2021"
MilanNews.it
© foto di Image Sport

Intervenuto sul suo profilo Twitter Mikkel Beck, ex giocatore e attuale agente di Kjaer, si è congratulato con il difensore rossonero per l'aver raggiunto il 18° posto nella classifica del pallone d'oro. Queste le sue parole: "Congratulazioni al mio cliente storico e caro amico Simon Kjaer per essersi classificato al 18° posto nelle votazioni per il miglior giocatore del mondo Così orgoglioso di te, te lo meriti più di chiunque altro dopo il tuo fantastico 2021"