Burnley, il saluto di Jeff Hendrick: ora è ufficialmente svincolato
Jeff Hendrick, attraverso Instagram, ha annunciato ufficialmente il suo addio al Burnley dove ha giocato le ultime quattro stagioni: il centrocampista irlandese, che non ha voluto rinnovare il suo contratto che è scaduto il 30 giugno 2020 e dunque ora è svincolato, ha ringraziato tutti per questi anni passati insieme e adesso è alla ricerca di una nuova squadra. Nelle scorse ore, il giocatore è stato accostato al Milan, ma dal club di via Aldo Rossi non sono arrivate conferme su questa indiscrezione di mercato.
4 years done at Burnley. I’ve said my goodbyes to the players and staff already but just a thank you to the fans. It’s been a good few years with some memorable results. Finishing 7th with a little club like Burnley as they say was something else. The crowd noise don’t go unnoticed and it really helps push the lads on so keep it up. You have a great group of lads representing your club so keep being their 12th man and help them in the last few games and next year. I can’t speak highly enough of the lads there, they deserve nothing but praise for their efforts week in week out. Cheers. Goodbye and thanks again
