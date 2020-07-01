Burnley, il saluto di Jeff Hendrick: ora è ufficialmente svincolato

01.07.2020
© foto di Insidefoto/Image Sport
Jeff Hendrick, attraverso Instagram, ha annunciato ufficialmente il suo addio al Burnley dove ha giocato le ultime quattro stagioni: il centrocampista irlandese, che non ha voluto rinnovare il suo contratto che è scaduto il 30 giugno 2020 e dunque ora è svincolato, ha ringraziato tutti per questi anni passati insieme e adesso è alla ricerca di una nuova squadra. Nelle scorse ore, il giocatore è stato accostato al Milan, ma dal club di via Aldo Rossi non sono arrivate conferme su questa indiscrezione di mercato.