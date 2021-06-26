Galles-Danimarca, le formazioni ufficiali: Kjaer titolare
26.06.2021
Queste le formazioni ufficiali di Galles e Danimarca, match valido per il primo ottavo di Euro2020:
Galles (4-2-3-1): Ward, Roberts, Mepham, Rodon, Davies, Allen, Morrell, Bale, Ramsey, James, Moore. All. Page
Danimarca (3-4-3): Schmeichel, Vestergaard, Christensen, Kjaer, Stryger Larsen, Delaney, Hojbjerg, Maehle, Dolberg, Braithwaite, Damsgaard. All. Hjulmand.