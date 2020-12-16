GEN-MIL (1-1): escono Rebic e Castillejo, dentro Hauge e Saelemaekers
Doppio cambio per il Milan. Entrano Saelemaekers e Hauge, fuori Castillejo e Rebic.
Serie A, la classifica: Milan ancora prima da solo, ma...
Milan, leggero affaticamento al flessore per Theo Hernandez
Genoa-Milan, ventiquattresimo risultato utile consecutivo...
Szoboszlai al Lipsia, domani le visite mediche
Milan, due o più gol per la quattordicesima gara...
Transfermarkt - La top 11 dei calciatori che hanno...
GEN-MIL (2-2): Kalulu la pareggia!!!
GEN-MIL (2-1): esce Tonali, dentro Diaz
GEN-MIL (2-1): Destro raddoppia, Milan ancora sotto
Collina miglior arbitro della storia, Gravina "Grande...
ESCLUSIVA MN - PAULUZZI (FRANCE FOOTBALL) RACCONTA MALDINI: "IL GIOCATORE PIÙ EMBLEMATICO DELLA STORIA ROSSONERA. IL SUO ERA UN MILAN ARISTOCRATICO"