Il Milan e gli auguri ad Albertini: "Da sempre parte della famiglia rossonera"
23.08.2019 13:38 di Matteo Calcagni Twitter: @matt_calcagni
Demetrio Albertini compie oggi quarantotto anni. Il Milan, intervenuto su Twitter, ha voluto augurare un felice compleanno all'ex centrocampista rossonero: "Oltre i numeri, le statistiche, i trofei: tanti auguri a Demetrio Albertini, da sempre parte della famiglia rossonera".
Veteran of over 400 games, 15 honours won over 14 years in Rossonero. Happy 48th birthday, Demetrio Albertini— AC Milan (@acmilan) August 23, 2019
Oltre i numeri, le statistiche, i trofei: tanti auguri a @DemetrioAlbe, da sempre parte della famiglia rossonera pic.twitter.com/35IoZobk5M