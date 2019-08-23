Il Milan e gli auguri ad Albertini: "Da sempre parte della famiglia rossonera"

23.08.2019 13:38 di Matteo Calcagni Twitter:    Vedi letture
© foto di Daniele Buffa/Image Sport
Demetrio Albertini compie oggi quarantotto anni. Il Milan, intervenuto su Twitter, ha voluto augurare un felice compleanno all'ex centrocampista rossonero: "Oltre i numeri, le statistiche, i trofei: tanti auguri a Demetrio Albertini, da sempre parte della famiglia rossonera".