Il Milan e il "Goal of the Day": Lodetti nel derby del '64
15.11.2018 21:12 di Matteo Calcagni Twitter: @matt_calcagni articolo letto 3881 volte
Nel consueto appuntamento del "Goal of the Day", il Milan ha scelto la rete di Giovanni Lodetti nel derby dell'11 novembre 1964: "Lodetti supera in velocità un difensore e conclude a rete, battendo Sarti".
Lodetti sprints into the box and smacks it home— AC Milan (@acmilan) 15 novembre 2018
Lodetti supera in velocità un difensore e conclude a rete, battendo Sarti pic.twitter.com/EsYKwTSQ0q