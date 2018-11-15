Il Milan e il "Goal of the Day": Lodetti nel derby del '64

15.11.2018 21:12 di Matteo Calcagni Twitter:   articolo letto 3881 volte
© foto di Balti Touati/PhotoViews
Il Milan e il "Goal of the Day": Lodetti nel derby del '64

Nel consueto appuntamento del "Goal of the Day", il Milan ha scelto la rete di Giovanni Lodetti nel derby dell'11 novembre 1964: "Lodetti supera in velocità un difensore e conclude a rete, battendo Sarti".

 

 

 