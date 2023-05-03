Milan-Cremonese per l'ultimo infrasettimanale della stagione: info e dettagli

03.05.2023 07:00 di Antonello Gioia  Twitter:    vedi letture
© foto di www.imagephotoagency.it

Stasera, alle ore 21:00, si giocherà l'ultimo turno infrasettimanale del campionato di Serie A 2022-2023: Milan-Cremonese scenderanno in campo per la 33esima giornata.

DOVE VEDERE MILAN-CREMONESE

Stadio: San Siro
Orario: 21.00
TV: DAZN
Web: MilanNews.it

SQUADRA ARBITRALE

Arbitro: PAIRETTO

Assistenti: CAPALDO – DI GIOIA

IV uomo: MAGGIONI

VAR: BANTI

AVAR: PICCININI