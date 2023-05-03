Milan-Cremonese per l'ultimo infrasettimanale della stagione: info e dettagli
03.05.2023 07:00 di Antonello Gioia Twitter: @antonello_gioia
MilanNews.it
Stasera, alle ore 21:00, si giocherà l'ultimo turno infrasettimanale del campionato di Serie A 2022-2023: Milan-Cremonese scenderanno in campo per la 33esima giornata.
DOVE VEDERE MILAN-CREMONESE
Stadio: San Siro
Orario: 21.00
TV: DAZN
Web: MilanNews.it
SQUADRA ARBITRALE
Arbitro: PAIRETTO
Assistenti: CAPALDO – DI GIOIA
IV uomo: MAGGIONI
VAR: BANTI
AVAR: PICCININI