Puma: nuovo accordo col BVB, sarà il 2° club più pagato dai tedeschi. Milan 4°

Il portale KPMG Football Benchmark, sul proprio profilo Twitter ha pubblicato un cinguettio nel quale racconta dell'accordo trovato tra la Puma e il Borussia Dortmund, che dal 2020/21 diventerà la seconda sponsorizzazione più esosa dell'azienda tedesca. Ad accompagnare il testo anche un grafico, nel quale figura anche il Milan, che dalla Puma riceve 12 milioni di euro l'anno e diventerà il 4° club in questa classifica, 3° l'Olympique Marsiglia.

