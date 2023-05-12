Seguici sui profili social: Instagram, Facebook, Twitter e Twitch
12.05.2023 17:00 di Francesco Finulli
MilanNews.it
Segui MilanNews.it sui social network per essere costantemente aggiornato sui rossoneri. Oltre che su Facebook e Twitter, puoi seguire MilanNews.it anche su Instagram all'account @milannewsitofficial, dove troverete le migliori foto e i migliori video. E per fare quattro chiacchiere insieme alla redazione segui le nostre dirette Twitch! Aggiungi il nostro canale tra i tuoi preferiti.