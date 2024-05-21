Tante sorprese tra i verdetti della Premier League, tranne una... il City campione

Il Manchester City ha conquistato la sua quarta Premier League consecutiva ma non è l'unico verdetto della giornata. Il Chelsea infatti si assicura per ora la partecipazione alla Conference League; se il Manchester United non dovesse vincere la FA Cup, i Blues sarebbero in Europa League insieme al Tottenham, mentre in Conference giocherebbe il Newcastle, lasciando i Red Devils senza coppe.

LA 38a GIORNATA

Arsenal - Everton 2-1: 40' Gueye (E), 43' Tomiyasu, 89' Havertz

Brentford - Newcastle 2-4: 21' Barnes, 36' Murphy, 38' Isak, 48' Janelt (B), 70' Wissa (B), 78' Guimaraes

Brighton - Manchester United 0-2: 74' Dalot, 88' Hojlund

Burnley - Nottingham Forest 1-2: 2' e 14' Wood, 72' Cullen (B)

Chelsea - Bournemouth 2-1: 17' Caicedo, 48' Sterling, 49' Unal (B)

Crystal Palace - Aston Villa 5-0: 9', 39' e 64' Mateta, 54' e 70' Eze

Liverpool - Wolverhampton 2-0: 34' Mac Allister, 40' Quansah

Luton - Fulham 2-4: 43' Traore (F), 45'+1 Morris, 45'+3 e 49' Jimenez (F), 55' Doughty (F), 68' Wilson (F)

Manchester City - West Ham 3-1: 2' e 18' Foden, 42' Kudus (WH), 59' Rodri

Sheffield United - Tottenham 0-3: 14' e 65' Kulusevski, 59' Porro.

LA CLASSIFICA

Manchester City 91 (campione d'Inghilterra)

Arsenal 89 - In Champions League

Liverpool 82 - In Champions League

Aston Villa 68 - In Champions League

Tottenham 66 - In Europa League

Chelsea 63 - In Conference League (in EL se il Manchester United non vince l'FA Cup)

Newcastle 60 (in Conference se il Manchester United non vince l'FA Cup)

Manchester United 60

West Ham 52

Crystal Palace 49

Bournemouth 48

Brighton 48

Fulham 47

Wolverhampton 46

Everton 40 *

Brentford 39

Nottingham Forest 32 **

Luton 26 (retrocesso in Championship)

Burnley 24 (retrocesso in Championship)

Sheffield United 16 (retrocesso in Championship)

* 8 punti di penalizzazione

** 4 punti di penalizzazione