Tante sorprese tra i verdetti della Premier League, tranne una... il City campione
Il Manchester City ha conquistato la sua quarta Premier League consecutiva ma non è l'unico verdetto della giornata. Il Chelsea infatti si assicura per ora la partecipazione alla Conference League; se il Manchester United non dovesse vincere la FA Cup, i Blues sarebbero in Europa League insieme al Tottenham, mentre in Conference giocherebbe il Newcastle, lasciando i Red Devils senza coppe.
LA 38a GIORNATA
Arsenal - Everton 2-1: 40' Gueye (E), 43' Tomiyasu, 89' Havertz
Brentford - Newcastle 2-4: 21' Barnes, 36' Murphy, 38' Isak, 48' Janelt (B), 70' Wissa (B), 78' Guimaraes
Brighton - Manchester United 0-2: 74' Dalot, 88' Hojlund
Burnley - Nottingham Forest 1-2: 2' e 14' Wood, 72' Cullen (B)
Chelsea - Bournemouth 2-1: 17' Caicedo, 48' Sterling, 49' Unal (B)
Crystal Palace - Aston Villa 5-0: 9', 39' e 64' Mateta, 54' e 70' Eze
Liverpool - Wolverhampton 2-0: 34' Mac Allister, 40' Quansah
Luton - Fulham 2-4: 43' Traore (F), 45'+1 Morris, 45'+3 e 49' Jimenez (F), 55' Doughty (F), 68' Wilson (F)
Manchester City - West Ham 3-1: 2' e 18' Foden, 42' Kudus (WH), 59' Rodri
Sheffield United - Tottenham 0-3: 14' e 65' Kulusevski, 59' Porro.
LA CLASSIFICA
Manchester City 91 (campione d'Inghilterra)
Arsenal 89 - In Champions League
Liverpool 82 - In Champions League
Aston Villa 68 - In Champions League
Tottenham 66 - In Europa League
Chelsea 63 - In Conference League (in EL se il Manchester United non vince l'FA Cup)
Newcastle 60 (in Conference se il Manchester United non vince l'FA Cup)
Manchester United 60
West Ham 52
Crystal Palace 49
Bournemouth 48
Brighton 48
Fulham 47
Wolverhampton 46
Everton 40 *
Brentford 39
Nottingham Forest 32 **
Luton 26 (retrocesso in Championship)
Burnley 24 (retrocesso in Championship)
Sheffield United 16 (retrocesso in Championship)
* 8 punti di penalizzazione
** 4 punti di penalizzazione
