Theo Hernandez e il tributo al record di Sergio Ramos
Theo Hernandez ha pubblicato una foto su Twitter ritraente Sergio Ramos, per celebrare la sua presenza numero 168 con la maglia delle Furie Rosse, superando una leggenda del calibro di Iker Casillas. Descrizione semplice quella del terzino rossonero, che fa: "Grande Ramos! #RamosLeyenda"
<blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p lang="en" dir="ltr">Grande <a href="https://twitter.com/SergioRamos?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@SergioRamos</a>!!!! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/RamosLeyenda?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#RamosLeyenda</a> 1️⃣6️⃣8️⃣ <a href="https://t.co/jfW8ShHi4f">pic.twitter.com/jfW8ShHi4f</a></p>— Theo Hernandez (@TheoHernandez) <a href="https://twitter.com/TheoHernandez/status/1183343776359686144?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">October 13, 2019</a></blockquote> <script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script>