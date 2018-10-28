Tragedia a Leicester, il cordoglio del Milan: "I pensieri vanno alla città, alla squadra e ai tifosi"

Il Milan, attraverso Twitter, ha espresso le sue condoglianze per quanto accaduto a Leicester, con il tragico schianto dell'elicottero del propietario del club: "Following the tragedy that hit Leicester football club, AC Milan’s deepest thoughts go to the city, the team and the fans".

