Tragedia a Leicester, il cordoglio del Milan: "I pensieri vanno alla città, alla squadra e ai tifosi"

28.10.2018 13:00 di Matteo Calcagni Twitter:   articolo letto 19100 volte
© foto di Puma.com
Il Milan, attraverso Twitter, ha espresso le sue condoglianze per quanto accaduto a Leicester, con il tragico schianto dell'elicottero del propietario del club: "Following the tragedy that hit Leicester football club, AC Milan’s deepest thoughts go to the city, the team and the fans".

 


 