La notizie era già nell'aria visto che in entrambe le edizioni c'era un'unica candidatura, ma ora è arrivata anche l'ufficialità: la UEFA ha infatti annunciato che gli Europei 2028 saranno ospitati dal Regno Unito e dalla Repubblica d'Irlanda, mentre gli Europei 2032 si giocheranno in Italia e Turchia.

