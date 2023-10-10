Euro 2032 a Italia e Turchia. Nel 2028 si giocherà in UK e Irlanda
La notizie era già nell'aria visto che in entrambe le edizioni c'era un'unica candidatura, ma ora è arrivata anche l'ufficialità: la UEFA ha infatti annunciato che gli Europei 2028 saranno ospitati dal Regno Unito e dalla Repubblica d'Irlanda, mentre gli Europei 2032 si giocheranno in Italia e Turchia.
🇬🇧➕🇮🇪 CONFIRMED: #EURO2028 will take place in the UK and Republic of Ireland!— UEFA (@UEFA) October 10, 2023
Proposed venues include Belfast, Birmingham, Cardiff, Dublin, Glasgow, Liverpool, London (x2) Manchester and Newcastle.
Congratulations to our confirmed hosts! pic.twitter.com/elnLbjWgam
🇮🇹➕🇹🇷 Congratulations to Italy and Türkiye, co-hosts of #EURO2032!— UEFA (@UEFA) October 10, 2023
The joint bidders presented 20 potential host stadiums, of which 10 will be chosen, five per country, by October 2026. pic.twitter.com/HYonnztmHc
