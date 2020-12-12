Whoscored - La top 11 della settimana di UEL: presente Dalot
Whoscored, sito specializzato nelle statistiche legate al mondo dello sport, ha pubblicato la top 11di Europa League della settimana. Nella formazione è presente anche Diogo Dalot, autore dell'assist per il gol di Hauge. Il portoghese è l'unico rossonero presente in formazione.
<blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p lang="en" dir="ltr">🇪🇺 Europa League Team of the Group Stage <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/UEL?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#UEL</a> <a href="https://t.co/9XqkgWMzKv">pic.twitter.com/9XqkgWMzKv</a></p>— WhoScored.com (@WhoScored) <a href="https://twitter.com/WhoScored/status/1337377787259150338?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">December 11, 2020</a></blockquote> <script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script>