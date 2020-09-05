Björklund: "Sono felicissimo di firmare per il Milan! Non vedo l'ora di cominciare"

05.09.2020 18:45 di Pietro Andrigo   Vedi letture
Intervenuto sui propri canali social, il giovane acquisto rossonero Lukas Björklund ha espresso la sua gioia per la firma con i rossoneri. Arrivato dal Malmö, il giovane talento svedese ha voluto ringraziare la società rossonera e la sua famiglia: "Sono veramente felice e orgolioso di firmare un contratto di 3 anni con il Milan! Non vedo l'ora di cominciare! Un grande grazie va alla mia famiglia che è sempre stata al mio fianco e mi ha supportato attraverso tutte le difficoltà. Siete i migliori! Di certo un ringraziamento va anche al Malmo per questi due grandi anni. E' stato un onore giocare per la migliore squadra scandinava!"