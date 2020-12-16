Champions League, le celebrazioni al Milan: "Tanti auguri sette volte vincitori"
Tra i tanti auguri ricevuti dal Milan per il suo 121° compleanno, sono arrivati anche le speciali celebrazioni da parte dei profili social della Champions League. La competizione dalle grandi orecchie, trofeo con cui il Milan ha un grande feeling, ha scritto "Tanti auguri sette volte vincitori"
<blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p lang="en" dir="ltr">️1⃣2⃣1⃣<br><br>🥳 Happy birthday, 7-time winners AC Milan! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/UCL?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#UCL</a> <a href="https://t.co/yqnj6O6U41">pic.twitter.com/yqnj6O6U41</a></p>— UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) <a href="https://twitter.com/ChampionsLeague/status/1339193921713344513?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">December 16, 2020</a></blockquote> <script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script>