Conc: "Mi manca indossare questa maglia, quando torneremo apprezzerò quei momenti ancora di più"

13.04.2020 19:00 di Matteo Calcagni Twitter:    Vedi letture
© foto di Daniele Buffa/Image Sport
Conc: "Mi manca indossare questa maglia, quando torneremo apprezzerò quei momenti ancora di più"

Domika Conc, giocatrice del Milan Femminile, ha pubblicato un messaggio di speranza su Instagram: "E' domenica e dovrebbe essere un giorno di una partita. Sono contenta di essere a casa ma allo stesso tempo mi manca tanto indossare questa maglia, avere l'eccitazione della partita, dare tutto ed essere stremato a fine gara, oltre alla pura felicità condivisa con la squadra dopo una vittoria. Credo che torneremo presto e apprezzerò quei momenti e la mia vita in generale anche di più".