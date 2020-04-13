Conc: "Mi manca indossare questa maglia, quando torneremo apprezzerò quei momenti ancora di più"
Domika Conc, giocatrice del Milan Femminile, ha pubblicato un messaggio di speranza su Instagram: "E' domenica e dovrebbe essere un giorno di una partita. Sono contenta di essere a casa ma allo stesso tempo mi manca tanto indossare questa maglia, avere l'eccitazione della partita, dare tutto ed essere stremato a fine gara, oltre alla pura felicità condivisa con la squadra dopo una vittoria. Credo che torneremo presto e apprezzerò quei momenti e la mia vita in generale anche di più".
It’s Sunday and it’s supposed to be a gameday. I’m very grateful to be at home but at the same time I miss so much wearing this jersey, having that game day excitement and buzz, giving it all and being dead after the game, and this pure happiness shared with your team after winning the game... I believe that we will be back soon and then I will definitely appreciate those moments and my life in general even more! 🙏️❤️ #forzamilan #missyou #gratefull #bestjobever
Un post condiviso da Dominika Čonč (@dominikaconc7) in data: 12 Apr 2020 alle ore 5:26 PDT