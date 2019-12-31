Dominika Čonč soddisfatta: "È stato un anno incredibile"

31.12.2019 20:36 di Manuel Del Vecchio Twitter:    Vedi letture
© foto di Daniele Buffa/Image Sport
Dominika Čonč soddisfatta: "È stato un anno incredibile"

Dominika Čonč, centrocampista del Milan Femminile, ha postato una foto sul suo profilo Instagram, tirando le somme di un 2019 arrivato ormai al termine: "È stato un anno incredibile, e sono sicura che il 2020 sarà ancora meglio e porterà ancora più foto come questa. Auguri per un gran 2020".