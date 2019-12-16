Gullit: "Milan sempre nel mio cuore. I prossimi 120 anni con altri successi"
16.12.2019 17:00 di Gianluigi Torre Twitter: @@TorreGigi
Ruud Gullit, tramite un post su Instagram, ha fatto gli auguri al Milan con le seguenti parole: "Già 120 anni! Milan, sei per sempre nel mio cuore e sono fiducioso che i prossimi 120 anni avranno altrettanto successo"
