Il Milan e le immagini dell'allenamento odierno
Il Milan, intervenuto su Twitter, ha pubblicato le foto della seduta odierna al centro sportivo rossonero. La squadra di Pioli è già al lavoro per preparare la sfida di mercoledì sera contro la Juventus.<blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p lang="en" dir="ltr"> "Don't stop us now" <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/SempreMilan?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#SempreMilan</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/gruppo_a2a?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@gruppo_a2a</a> <a href="https://t.co/ard5O85PjT">pic.twitter.com/ard5O85PjT</a></p>— AC Milan (@acmilan) <a href="https://twitter.com/acmilan/status/1346098613844406272?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">January 4, 2021</a></blockquote> <script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script>