Milan, gli highlights dell'allenamento odierno a Milanello
I rossoneri, guidati da mister Pioli, continuano ad allenarsi a Milanello. Il profilo Twitter del Milan ha pubblicatogli highlights della sessione odierna.
<blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p lang="en" dir="ltr">T-minus 2 days to <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/JuveMilan?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#JuveMilan</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/CoppaItalia?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#CoppaItalia</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/SempreMilan?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#SempreMilan</a><a href="https://twitter.com/gruppo_a2a?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@gruppo_a2a</a> <a href="https://t.co/3RRVYfcFuN">pic.twitter.com/3RRVYfcFuN</a></p>— AC Milan (@acmilan) <a href="https://twitter.com/acmilan/status/1270726185073418241?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">June 10, 2020</a></blockquote> <script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script>