Milan, la top 10 dei gol dal 2000 al 2010

Sui propri canali social, il Milan ha pubblicato una compilation con i miglior gol rossoneri dal 2000 al 2010. In questa speciale compilation tante reti storiche e bellissime come quella di Inzaghi al Bayern Monaco nel 2007, su assist di tacco del geniale Clarence Seedorf.

<blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p lang="it" dir="ltr"> Top 10 Collections: 2000 - 2010 <br><br>Champions and great masterpieces: the best of the Rossoneri in the new millennium 🤩<br><br>Campioni e grandi capolavori: il meglio dei rossoneri nella prima decade del nuovo millennio 🤩 <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/SempreMilan?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#SempreMilan</a> <a href="https://t.co/L6rUhgu7j7">pic.twitter.com/L6rUhgu7j7</a></p>— AC Milan (@acmilan) <a href="https://twitter.com/acmilan/status/1293608187799592960?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">August 12, 2020</a></blockquote> <script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script>