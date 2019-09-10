Rebic saluta l'Eintracht: "Grazie dal profondo del cuore"
Ante Rebic, attraverso Instagram, ha salutato così l'Eintracht Francorte: "Voglio ringraziare l'Eintracht dal profondo del cuore per gli ultimi 3 anni. Grazie per avermi dato preziose lezioni che porterò con me nel resto del mio viaggio. Mi hanno reso il giocatore e la persona che sono oggi. Vincere la Coppa di Germania è uno di quei momenti che ricorderò per il resto della mia vita. Inoltre, un grande grazie ai fan più folli e rumorosi per il loro supporto che mi hanno dato forza quando era più necessario. Tutto ciò è stato davvero un'esperienza da fare almeno una volta nella vita".
I want to thank Eintracht from the bottom of my heart for sticking with me for the last 3 years. Thank you for giving me valuable lessons on the way that I will carry myself for the rest of my journey. It made me the player and the person I am today. Winning the DFB cup is one of those moments I will remember for the rest of my life. Also, big shoutout to the craziest and loudest fans for their support that gave me strenght when it was the most needed. All of this was truly a once in a life time experience. SGE @eintrachtfrankfurt @timpeukert @maxgalys
Un post condiviso da Ante Rebić (@anterebic) in data: 10 Set 2019 alle ore 3:44 PDT