Seedorf: "Derby partita speciale, senza tifosi sarà diverso"

17.10.2020 11:31 di Salvatore Trovato   Vedi letture
In vista del big match di questa sera, Clarence Seedorf ha postato il seguente messaggio su Instagram: "Il Derby di Milano è una partita speciale che ho giocato sia con la maglia dell’Inter che del Milan e anche da allenatore nel 2014! Guardare gli spalti con 80.000 fans è magico, ma oggi sappiamo che sarà diverso a causa della pandemia. Speriamo che i tifosi tornino presto, nel frattempo uniamo le forze per rispettare le regole legate alla prevenzione del Covid perché il ritorno allo stadio dipende anche dal nostro comportamento! Goditi la partita e stai al sicuro!", il messaggio finale dell’olandese. 