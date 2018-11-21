UEFA, sei anni fa: il ricordo della rovesciata di Mexes contro l'Anderlecht

Il 21 novembre del 2012, Philippe Mexes segnò un incredibile gol in rovesciata in casa dell'Anderlecht. La UEFA, tramite il profilo Twitter della Champions League, ha ricordato il grandissimo gesto tecnico dell'ex difensore rossonero.

<blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-lang="it"><p lang="en" dir="ltr"> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/OnThisDay?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#OnThisDay</a> in 2012...<br> Philippe Mexès scored THIS golazo! <br>️ "You only score a goal like that once in your career." <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/UCL?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#UCL</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/acmilan?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@acmilan</a> <a href="https://t.co/9MIkXS8GPO">pic.twitter.com/9MIkXS8GPO</a></p>— UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) <a href="https://twitter.com/ChampionsLeague/status/1065203644667187200?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">21 novembre 2018</a></blockquote>

