Whoscored - Nations League, la top 11 della competizione: presente Donnarumma
Whoscored, sito specializzato nelle statistiche del mondo del calcio, ha stilato la top 11 della Nations League nelle recenti partite della competizione. In questa speciale formazione con tantissimi nazionali, figura il rossonero Donnarumma.
<blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p lang="en" dir="ltr"> <a href="https://twitter.com/gigiodonna1?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@gigiodonna1</a> makes <a href="https://twitter.com/WhoScored?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@WhoScored</a>'s Nations League Team of the Round!<br><br>️ <a href="https://t.co/oeAEKOylIh">pic.twitter.com/oeAEKOylIh</a></p>— MilanData (@acmilandata) <a href="https://twitter.com/acmilandata/status/1303700006113771521?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">September 9, 2020</a></blockquote> <script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script>