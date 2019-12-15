Zigic: "Grazie a tutti! Ci vediamo l'anno prossimo"
15.12.2019 07:15 di Gianluigi Torre Twitter: @@TorreGigi
Sandra Zigic, centrocampista rossonera, ha pubblicato una foto di squadra su Instagram, felice per la vittoria contro l'Hellas Verona.
Hard won victory today and the best possible ending to this football year️ A huge thank you to the best fans, every game you are there and supporting us no matter what. Happy holidays and see you next year ❤🤗 #sempremilan #followtherossonere #forzamilan
