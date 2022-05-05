Europa e Conference League, oggi il ritorno delle semifinali: il programma
05.05.2022 18:20 di Antonello Gioia Twitter: @@antonello_gioia
MilanNews.it
Si riporta di seguito la programmazione delle semifinali di Europa League e di Conference League:
21.00 Zona Gol Europa - DAZN
21.00 Diretta Gol Europa - SKY SPORT
21.00 Roma-Leicester (Conference League) - DAZN, TV8, SKY SPORT UNO, SKY SPORT 4K, SKY SPORT
21.00 Eintracht-West Ham (Europa League) - DAZN, SKY SPORT FOOTBALL, SKY SPORT
21.00 Rangers-Lipsia (Europa League) - DAZN, SKY SPORT
21.00 Marsiglia-Feyenoord (Europa League) - DAZN, SKY SPORT