La carica di Suso: "Serviva dare un segnale, ora possiamo e dobbiamo stare in alto"
17.02.2019 12:30 di Daniele Castagna Twitter: @CastaDani3 articolo letto 8019 volte
Dopo il grande successo per 1-3 contro l'Atalanta a Bergamo, il rossonero Suso ha esultato così sui social:
🇮🇹 Serviva dare un segnale. E lo abbiamo fatto. Possiamo stare in alto. Dobbiamo stare in alto. Il traguardo è ancora distante, ma adesso si: la strada è quella giusta! #Suso # 🇪🇸 Necesitábamos dar una señal. Y lo hemos hecho. Podemos estar en alto. Debemos estar en alto. Aún falta mucho pero ahora si, estamos en el camino justo. # 🇬🇧 We had to win last night and we did it. Still a long way till the end of the season but we are in the right way.
Un post condiviso da Suso (@suso) in data: Feb 17, 2019 at 3:16 PST