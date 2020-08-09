VIDEO - Milan, la goal collection della stagione 2019/2020

09.08.2020 07:15 di Manuel Del Vecchio Twitter:    Vedi letture
© foto di Matteo Gribaudi/Image Sport
VIDEO - Milan, la goal collection della stagione 2019/2020

Con un post su Twitter il Milan ha pubblicato un video con tutti i gol dei rossoneri nella stagione 2019/20: "Una stagione con alti e bassi... ma con tante perle da rivedere: qual è il vostro miglior gol del nostro 2019/20?".