VIDEO - Milan, la goal collection della stagione 2019/2020

Con un post su Twitter il Milan ha pubblicato un video con tutti i gol dei rossoneri nella stagione 2019/20: "Una stagione con alti e bassi... ma con tante perle da rivedere: qual è il vostro miglior gol del nostro 2019/20?".

This might not have been our most prolific season ever but there sure were some beauties. Which was your favourite ❓



Una stagione con alti e bassi... ma con tante perle da rivedere: qual è il vostro miglior gol del nostro 2019/20 ❓

#SempreMilan pic.twitter.com/KvqyeGiHdJ