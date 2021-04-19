Comitato esecutivo UEFA, la Super League non è argomento nell'ordine del giorno
La SuperLega resta, almeno formalmente, fuori dall’ordine del giorno della riunione del comitato esecutivo della UEFA, che come da programmi avverrà oggi in quel di Montreal, Svizzera e al quale seguirà un comunicato. Di seguito i temi all’ordine del giorno, ribaditi pochi minuti fa da una nota ufficiale sul portale dell’UEFA. La SuperLega, come detto, non c'è, anche se è difficile immaginare che non se ne parli davvero.
• UEFA club competitions - format post-2024
• UEFA EURO 2020 update
• UEFA Women’s Champions League - new regulations and financial distribution for the 2021-25 cycle
• UEFA men’s club competitions - financial distribution for the 2021-24 cycle
• Appointment of hosts:
- Youth championship final tournaments 2023, 2024 and 2025
- Under-19 Futsal EURO 2022
• Approval of regulations:
- 2021-24 UEFA Champions League
- 2021-24 UEFA Europa League
- 2021-24 UEFA Youth League
- 2021-24 UEFA Super Cup
- 2021/22 UEFA Futsal Champions League
- 2021/22 UEFA European Under-19 Futsal Championship