FOTO - Immagini shock a New York: fossa comune ad Hart Island per le vittime del Coronavirus
10.04.2020 13:21 di Matteo Calcagni Twitter: @matt_calcagni
Immagini shockanti negli Stati Uniti, più precisamente a New York. Ad Hart Island, che si trova all'estremità occidentale di Long Island Sound, è stata scavata una fossa comune per le vittime del Coronavirus, con decide e decine di bare posizionate l'una accanto all'altra.
Lucas Jackson, un fotoreporter newyorkese, è riuscito ad immortalare il tutto grazie un drone e ha poi pubblicato la terribile immagine su Twitter.
Hart Island becomes the place where bodies are stored after not being claimed in hospitals overrun by deaths from the Coronavirus (COVID-19). These burials usually happen only once a week but are taking place daily now. https://t.co/PmHdRb6wsk pic.twitter.com/wqZxeVX2EL— Lucas Jackson (@Lucas_Jackson_) April 9, 2020