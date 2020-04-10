FOTO - Immagini shock a New York: fossa comune ad Hart Island per le vittime del Coronavirus

10.04.2020 13:21 di Matteo Calcagni Twitter:    Vedi letture
FOTO - Immagini shock a New York: fossa comune ad Hart Island per le vittime del Coronavirus

Immagini shockanti negli Stati Uniti, più precisamente a New York. Ad Hart Island, che si trova all'estremità occidentale di Long Island Sound, è stata scavata una fossa comune per le vittime del Coronavirus, con decide e decine di bare posizionate l'una accanto all'altra.

Lucas Jackson, un fotoreporter newyorkese, è riuscito ad immortalare il tutto grazie un drone e ha poi pubblicato la terribile immagine su Twitter.