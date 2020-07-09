Milan Femminile, Hovland saluta: "Al Milan è stato fantastico, sono orgogliosa"

Altro ad addio per il Milan Femminile. L'avventura di Stine Hovland in rossonero si è conclusa e, attraverso Instagram, ha voluto salutare tutti con queste parole: "Ho trascorso un anno fantastico in Italia e sono rimasta con tutti questi grandi ricordi. Ho stretto amicizie e ho avuto esperienze di cui non sarei mai stata senza. Sono orgoglioso di aver rappresentato uno dei club più grandi del mondo. È stata una grande sensazione poter indossare la maglia ogni settimana e lottare per le «rossonere» ❤️. Sento che è tempo per me di andare avanti, quindi il mio tempo con il Milan è finito. Voglio ringraziare l'intero club e le mie compagne di squadra per aver reso il mio anno in Italia eccezionale. Voglio anche ringraziare i nostri fantastici fan, che ci hanno supportato ogni giorno. Ora è tempo di nuove avventure, e auguro a tutti buona fortuna per la prossima stagione. Forza Milan!"