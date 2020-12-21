Milan, nessuno come Calhanoglu nei top-5 campionati per occasioni create

Con le sue tre occasioni create nella gara di ieri contro il Leeds, Bruno Fernandes è diventato il migliore in Premier League in questa speciale statistica. Sono 41 le occasioni create dall'ex di Sampdoria e Udinese; solo Hakan Calhanoglu (49) ha fatto meglio nei top-5 campionati europei da inizio stagione.

With his three chances created today, Bruno Fernandes has now created more chances than any other player in the Premier League this season (41).



Only Hakan Calhanoglu (49) has carved out more in Europe's top five leagues this term. pic.twitter.com/Txvvw6gA7j