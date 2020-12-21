Milan, nessuno come Calhanoglu nei top-5 campionati per occasioni create

21.12.2020 22:24 di Enrico Ferrazzi Twitter:    Vedi letture
Fonte: tuttomercatoweb.com
© foto di www.imagephotoagency.it
Milan, nessuno come Calhanoglu nei top-5 campionati per occasioni create

Con le sue tre occasioni create nella gara di ieri contro il Leeds, Bruno Fernandes è diventato il migliore in Premier League in questa speciale statistica. Sono 41 le occasioni create dall'ex di Sampdoria e Udinese; solo Hakan Calhanoglu (49) ha fatto meglio nei top-5 campionati europei da inizio stagione.