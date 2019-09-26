Theo Hernandez titolare, l'in bocca al lupo del Milan
Theo Hernandez questa sera giocherà la prima da titolare con la maglia del Milan. Il club rossonero, tramite Twitter, ha fatto il suo in bocca al lupo al terzino francese.

1⃣ First-timer! 1⃣
@TheoHernandez is in the starting XI for the first time this season. Best of Luck!

Prima da titolare in stagione per Theo. In bocca al lupo!
#TorinoMilan #SempreMilan

— AC Milan (@acmilan) September 26, 2019