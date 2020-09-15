VIDEO - Milan, gli highlights della conferenza stampa di Tatarusanu
Ecco, di seguito, gli highlights della conferenza stampa di presentazione di Ciprian Tatarusanu, nuovo secondo portiere del Milan per la stagione che sta per andare in onda.
<blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p lang="it" dir="ltr">Ciprian's official presentation: the highlights<br>Enjoy the full version on our app <a href="https://t.co/k2zluibzhx">https://t.co/k2zluibzhx</a> <br><br>Il meglio della conferenza di Tătăruşanu: la versione integrale è sulla nostra App! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ReadyToUnleash?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ReadyToUnleash</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/SempreMilan?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#SempreMilan</a> <a href="https://t.co/DLNRcj3SnJ">pic.twitter.com/DLNRcj3SnJ</a></p>— AC Milan (@acmilan) <a href="https://twitter.com/acmilan/status/1305893827618787328?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">September 15, 2020</a></blockquote> <script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script>