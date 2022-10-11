Youth League, Milan-Chelsea 3-1: il tabellino del match

Fonte: acmilan.com

IL TABELLINO

MILAN-CHELSEA 3-1

MILAN (4-3-3): Nava; Bakoune, Simić, Paloschi (46'st Parmiggiani), Bartesaghi (41'st Bozzolan); Gala, Marshage, Zeroli (46'st Stalmach); Alesi, Lazetić (33' Traorè), El Hilali (41'st Longhi). A disp.: Torriani; Eletu. All.: Abate.

CHELSEA (4-3-3): Curd; Gilchrist, Humphreys, Akomeah, Hughes; Dyer (24'st Soonsup-Bel) (34'st Runham), Webster, Hall; Mendel-Idowu (24'st Silcott-Duberry), Castledine, Tauriainen (40' Thomas). A disp.: Merrick; Acheampong; McMahon; Runham. All.: Brand.

Arbitro: Bram Van Driessche (Belgio).

Gol: 18'st e 45'st Alesi (M), 39'st Webster (C), 42'st Longhi (M).

Ammoniti: 8'st Akomeah (C), 28'st Silcott-Duberry (C), 33'st Marshage (M), 49'st Castledine (C).