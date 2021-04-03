Il Milan celebra le 50 presenze di Kjaer e Krunic: "Avanti così ragazzi"

Intervenuto sul proprio profilo Twitter, il Milan ha celebrato le 50 presenze raggiunte da Kjaer e Krunic. Arrivati nella scorsa stagione, il centrocampista bosniaco e il difensore danese si sono distinti come giocatori importanti in questa stagione. Questp il post del Milan.

<blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p lang="it" dir="ltr">5⃣0⃣ Appearances in Rossonero <br>An important milestone for <a href="https://twitter.com/simonkjaer1989?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@simonkjaer1989</a> and Krunić<br>Congratulations, lads! Keep it up <br><br>È solo il primo di tanti traguardi, complimenti ragazzi <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/MilanSampdoria?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#MilanSampdoria</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/SempreMilan?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#SempreMilan</a> <a href="https://t.co/W8jIyxkIHI">pic.twitter.com/W8jIyxkIHI</a></p>— AC Milan (@acmilan) <a href="https://twitter.com/acmilan/status/1378294848776761346?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">April 3, 2021</a></blockquote> <script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script>