Amarcord Manchester United-Milan, la compilation con I migliori 5 gol delle sfide passate

In avvicinamento alla gara tra Manchester United e Milan, i canali social rossoneri hanno pubblicato una selezione dei migliori gol tra le due squadre. Chiaramente, tra le reti presenti, non mancano perle come quella di Kakà all'Old Trafford.

<blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p lang="en" dir="ltr">Diavolo 🆚 Red Devils <br>The best Rossoneri gems... anyone leave you speechless? 😉 <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ClashOfDevils?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ClashOfDevils</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/MUFCACM?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#MUFCACM</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/SempreMilan?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#SempreMilan</a> <a href="https://t.co/B5fAT6RtKt">pic.twitter.com/B5fAT6RtKt</a></p>— AC Milan (@acmilan) <a href="https://twitter.com/acmilan/status/1369294652466151429?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">March 9, 2021</a></blockquote> <script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script>