Celtic-Milan, Kessie è l'MVP del match di Europa League

Al termine della partita tra Celtic e Milan, i canali social rossoneri hanno chiesto ai tifosi di votare l'MVP del match tra i rossoneri e gli scozzesi. La scelta del tifo rossonero, tra Kessie, Kjaer e Krunic, è stata per l'ivoriano, autore di una partita importante.

