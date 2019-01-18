FIFA 19, EA Sports presenta le FUT Future Stars: ci sono due rossoneri

18.01.2019 21:24 di Daniele Castagna Twitter:   articolo letto 10504 volte
© foto di PHOTOVIEWS
Nuove aggiunte per la modalità Ultimate Team di FIFA 19. EA Sports ha comunicato che, a partire da oggi, inserirà delle nuove carte Future Stars of 2019. Tra queste, presenti anche due giovanissimi talenti milanisti come Davide Calabria e Patrick Cutrone: