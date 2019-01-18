FIFA 19, EA Sports presenta le FUT Future Stars: ci sono due rossoneri

Nuove aggiunte per la modalità Ultimate Team di FIFA 19. EA Sports ha comunicato che, a partire da oggi, inserirà delle nuove carte Future Stars of 2019. Tra queste, presenti anche due giovanissimi talenti milanisti come Davide Calabria e Patrick Cutrone:

These are the FUT Future Stars of 2019, with ratings based on where they could be if they fulfil their potential! 🤩 Live in-game from 6 pm UK. Details https://t.co/tk2zK5UW7i #BelieveTheHype #FIFA19 pic.twitter.com/UQu9Eu3B8A