19.04.2021 21:36 di Antonio Tiziano Palmieri   Vedi letture
Lineker sulla Super League: "Solo i tifosi possono fermare questo progetto"

Gary Lineker, leggenda del calcio inglese e ora conduttore televisivo, si è espresso sulla nascita della Super League sul suo profilo Twitter. Lineker ha scritto: “Il calcio non è nulla senza i suoi tifosi. E lo si è chiaramente visto negli ultimi 12 mesi. E se i tifosi si opporranno a questo schema che va contro questa piramide anti-calcio, esso può essere fermato sul nascere”.