Under 20, Olanda-Italia: l'in bocca al lupo del Milan a Bellanova
20.11.2018 18:24 di Matteo Calcagni Twitter: @matt_calcagni articolo letto 2627 volte
Il Milan, intervenuto su Twitter, ha dato il suo "in bocca al lupo" a Raoul Bellanova, questa sera impegnato contro l'Olanda nella U20 Elite League: L'Italia U20 questa sera sfiderà l'Olanda nell'Elite League: in bocca al lupo Raoul".
Raoul Bellanova will face Netherlands in the U20 Elite League this evening— ACMilan Youth Sector (@acmilanyouth) 20 novembre 2018
L'Italia U20 questa sera sfiderà l'Olanda nell'Elite League: in bocca al lupo Raoul #WorldWideMilan pic.twitter.com/wd4ajIftOa