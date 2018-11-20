Under 20, Olanda-Italia: l'in bocca al lupo del Milan a Bellanova

Il Milan, intervenuto su Twitter, ha dato il suo "in bocca al lupo" a Raoul Bellanova, questa sera impegnato contro l'Olanda nella U20 Elite League: L'Italia U20 questa sera sfiderà l'Olanda nell'Elite League: in bocca al lupo Raoul".

Raoul Bellanova will face Netherlands in the U20 Elite League this evening

L'Italia U20 questa sera sfiderà l'Olanda nell'Elite League: in bocca al lupo Raoul #WorldWideMilan pic.twitter.com/wd4ajIftOa