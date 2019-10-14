Milan femminile, arrivano i complimenti dalla FIFA Women’s World Cup
14.10.2019 21:36 di Gianluigi Torre Twitter: @@TorreGigi
Tantissimi complimenti per le ragazze di mister Ganz dopo la vittoria del primissimo derby di Serie A femminile. Addirittura, i complimenti, arrivano, via social, anche dalla Fifa Women's World Cup.
@acmilan have made history by winning the first ever #MilanDerby against @Inter. Milan ran out 3-1 winners and are now tied with Juventus at the top of the Serie A standings. 🙌
